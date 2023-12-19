The CA Institute, which is the world’s largest professional body of Chartered Accountants, has unveiled a new logo.

The logo epitomises the institute’s connection to the India-first approach and as a trusted partner in nation-building.

It was unveiled at a recently held Global Professional Accountants Convention (GloPAC), in Gandhinagar by theVice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar in the presence of Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

The logo consists of the letters ‘CA’ in blue with a tricolour tick mark (upside down) on a white background.

The blue colour denotes creativity, innovativeness, knowledge, integrity, trust, truth, stability, and depth. The upside-down tick mark in tricolour, typically used by Chartered Accountants during audits, has been included to symbolise the wisdom and value of professionals. ‘India’ is added to the logo, which epitomises the institute’s commitment to the India First approach and its commitment to serve the Indian economy in the public interest, the ICAI said.

Speaking on the occassion, Aniket Sunil Talati, President, ICAI, said, “We take pride in commemorating 75 years of unwavering trust and dedication as we unveil the new CA logo. This is not just a logo, but it represents a proud identity of trust and excellence for members imbibing Indian values, heritage and our commitment to be a steadfast partner in the nation’s progress”.

Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal, Vice-President, ICAI, said, “Chartered Accountants are contributing to the growth of the Indian economy like never before. On the global front, Indian Chartered Accountants act as ambassadors of India and help attract investment opportunities in the country.

The New CA logo will strengthen our vision for promoting the Indian accounting profession worldwide, upholding the highest standards of excellence, independence and integrity.”

Across the world, the new CA logo will be a symbolic representation of being a part of a professional network of highly skilled, trusted and qualified individuals and proudly identifying oneself as ‘CA India’. It will help create international recognition and give a distinct identity to Indian Chartered Accountants on a global platform. This will ensure that Indian CA qualification stands out in an increasingly competitive global market.