At the touch of a button, ‘NeoStand’ enables wheelchair users to transition from sitting position to standing, opening a world of possibilities, be it engaging in eye-level conversations, reaching for a book, or simply enjoying a cup of coffee standing by a counter. Developed by Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT Madras), NeoStand is a customisable electric standing wheelchair developed indigenously for the benefit of wheelchair users.

The ‘NeoStand’ was launched at the IIT-Madras campus on Wednesday.

The project development was led by Sujatha Srinivasan, Head, TTK Center for Rehabilitation Research and Device Development (R2D2), IIT Madras. She also led the development of ‘Arise,’ India’s first manual standing wheelchair, and NeoBolt, the country’s first motorised add-on for wheelchairs. This device has been commercialised and is being taken to the market through NeoMotion, an IIT Madras-incubated start-up, says a release.

Kamakoti said the project is an important research work guided by faculty of IIT-Madras that have great social impact.

NeoStand redefines the wheelchair experience with its user-centric design. It promises users the freedom to sit for prolonged hours and stand comfortably when needed reducing the risk of secondary health complications. Its compactness ensures easy manoeuvrability through tight spaces, enhancing accessibility. The seamless transition between sitting and standing, with an option to pause midway, underscores its innovative approach to improving users’ quality of life and social participation.

The journey of NeoStand from concept to reality was supported by a collaborative ecosystem. The project was sponsored by Tata Elxsi under its corporate social responsibility initiative. The development and design were spearheaded by the TTK Center for Rehabilitation Research and Device Development (R2D2) at IIT Madras and NeoMotion, which took the lead in bringing this product to the marketplace, the release said.