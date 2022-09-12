India fully prepared to deal with any eventuality at LAC in Arunachal: Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen

Even as the stand off with China continues since May 2020 at the other end of the LAC in Eastern Ladakh, Lieutenant General Rana Pratap Kalita, the Army’s Eastern Command chief, exhibited confidence that the force is “fully prepared to deal with any eventuality”.

In an informal interaction, on Saturday, with visiting journalists at the forward location of Kibithu along the LAC where a garrison was renamed after former Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, he said the Army is "constantly monitoring reports of continued infra development by PLA" on their side of the LAC.

‘Protocol in place’

"Let me assure you that the Indian Army is fully prepared to deal with any eventuality in the Eastern Theatre. The border issue with China is being dealt at all levels to ensure that there is no friction. We have robust mechanism in place which is in accordance with existing bilateral agreements and various protocols to defuse any emerging situation/ tension at the tactical level," the Eastern Command Chief stressed on a query on strategy against Beijing's perennial attempts to make Arunachal Pradesh a disputed area through aggressive infrastructure push and other activities.

He, however, allayed fears by stating that both sides have "cordial relations at the functional level of ground commander and there have been hardly any friction areas in the recent past" in the eastern sector which is contrary to the continued stand off at Demchok and Depsang despite the latest disengagement at PP 15 in Gogra-Hotsprings area of Eastern Ladakh announced on September 8 is still to get over.

‘Dynamics different’

"The dynamics of Eastern Command and Northern Command are totally different. The terrain, size of area of operations, operation dynamics and objective of operations are all varied in a peculiar way. Till now we have been having cordial relations at the functional level of ground Commander and there have been hardly any friction areas in the recent past. We also have well-instituted mechanisms in place like formal interactions and BPMs to resolve difference of opinions. The situation along the LAC in Eastern Theatre has been stable and no major changes or palpable shift of stance has been noted," he told.

Lt General Kalita also elaborated that the focus is on "operational capability development in all spheres", mainly on "infrastructure development, incremental connectivity and modernisation of Armed Forces". There has been improvements, as per the Army Commander, in forward connectivity, construction of bridge on the Brahmaputra river, laying of new railway lines, improvement of air connectivity to all States in the North East.

Connectivity enhanced

According to him, together with the organisation like NHIDCL and the BRO, the forward formations are also making major strides in achieving last mile connectivity and access to remote areas near LAC. Additionally, major push to improve aviation infrastructure in the area has resulted in construction of numerous helipads in inaccessible valleys thereby greatly enhancing connectivity, he said.

On the latest tech deployment at the LAC for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance activities, the highly decorated officer said, "We have a well defined surveillance plan and there has been substantial improvement in our surveillance capability with induction of new platforms and improvement of connectivity". With availability of various surveillance platforms, like UAVs, helicopters, drones, aircraft, satellite and electronic surveillance means and better infrastructure close to LAC, the Army is "in a better position to observe our areas of interest," he pointed out. It is an ongoing process, and improvement of connectivity and infrastructure will further enhance our reach and depth of surveillance.

When asked about reorientation of the forces towards the LAC by pulling out some units from counter insurgency operations, the Commander stated the deployment of Army is "dictated by the security situation and the violence parameters". With improvement of the situation in North East, he narrated that "Army has got de-inducted and are geared to look at the primary role".

From the areas the Army has pulled out, the Central Armed Police Force and police took the responsibility of ensuring peace and stability, he said. "Even while being employed for CI Ops, our units are always prepared for a conventional role at all times. We have a large border with three neighbouring countries, each with its own unique dynamics. Therefore, our units and troops are always prepared, trained and equipped for multifarious tasks and multiple threat scenarios. This is an ongoing exercise all round the year," he, however, clarified.

The lifting of AFSPA from areas of Manipur, Nagaland and Assam has been a momentous achievement made possible by reduction in violence, he remarked.