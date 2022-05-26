India growing despite global supply chain challenges: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that despite the global supply chain challenges, India was growing and that the world is realising India means business. The Prime Minister was speaking at the graduation ceremony and the 20th anniversary celebration at the Indian School of Business (ISB) in Hyderabad.

“Last year, the highest ever recorded FDI came into India,” he said, adding that India was the fastest growing economy among the G20 countries.

The Prime Minister pointed out that often Indian solutions are being implemented globally. “Therefore, today on this important day, I would like to ask you to link your personal goals with the goals of the country”, he said.

‘Lack of political willpower’

Stating that the need for reforms was always felt in the country, Modi said there was always a lack of political willpower. “Due to the continuous political instability in the last three decades, the country has seen a lack of political willpower for a long time,” he said. Since 2014, the country has been witnessing political will as well as continuous reforms, he added. Modi advised ISB graduates to focus on solutions for small businesses that can create employment for scores of people. Madan Pillutla, Dean, ISB said the institution was aspiring to become a resource for the nation and partner in development. The faculty at ISB were attempting to solve India-specific problems, he added. Harish Manwani, Chairperson, Executive Board of ISB, said the role of business and expectations on corporates have been changing. “We need new business leaders who are value-driven and not only run great companies but also good companies,’‘ he said.

In the first combined graduation ceremony of ISB’s Hyderabad and Mohali campus held on Thursday, 923 students received their post -graduate degrees.