India received overwhelming support in its election to the UN Security Council: Indian Ambassador TS Tirumurti

India received overwhelming support in its election to the UN Security Council and it will continue to provide leadership and a new orientation for a reformed multilateral system, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador TS Tirumurti said.
India garnered 184 votes out of the 192 ballots cast in the General Assembly to win the election for the non-permanent seat in the powerful Security Council. India’s two year term will begin on January 1, 2021.
This is the eighth time that India will sit at the UN high-table, which comprises five permanent members and 10 non-permanent members. Previously, India has been elected as a non-permanent member of the Council for the years 1950-1951, 1967-1968, 1972-1973, 1977-1978, 1984-1985, 1991-1992 and most recently in 2011-2012.
“I am truly delighted that India has been elected as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for 2021-22. We have received overwhelming support and I’m deeply humbled by the tremendous confidence which the member states of the United Nations have reposed in India,” Tirumurti said in a video message after the election results were announced.
Tirumurti said India’s election to the Security Council is a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “vision, and his inspiring global leadership, particularly in the time of Covid-19.
India will become a member of the Security Council at a critical juncture and we are confident that in the Covid, and the post-Covid world, India will continue to provide leadership and a new orientation for a reformed multilateral system, Tirumurti said.
Along with India, Ireland, Mexico and Norway also won the Security Council elections held Wednesday. There were 192 Member States present and voting and the 2/3 required majority was 128. Canada lost the election. Member States elect India to the non-permanent seat of the Security Council for the term 2021-22 with overwhelming support. India gets 184 out of the 192 valid votes polled, India’s Permanent Mission to the UN tweeted.
India will sit in the most powerful UN organ, for two years beginning on January 1, along with the five permanent members China, France, Russia, UK and the US as well as non-permanent members Estonia, Niger, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Tunisia and Vietnam. The two-year terms of Belgium, Dominican Republic, Germany, Indonesia and South Africa are ending this year.
