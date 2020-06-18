News

India received overwhelming support in its election to the UN Security Council: Indian Ambassador TS Tirumurti

PTI United Nations | Updated on June 18, 2020 Published on June 18, 2020

A screen grab of India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador TS Tirumurti’s message after India won the election for a non-permanent seat in the UN Security Council.   -  Twitter/ @IndiaUNNewYork

India received overwhelming support in its election to the UN Security Council and it will continue to provide leadership and a new orientation for a reformed multilateral system, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador TS Tirumurti said.

India garnered 184 votes out of the 192 ballots cast in the General Assembly to win the election for the non-permanent seat in the powerful Security Council. India’s two year term will begin on January 1, 2021.

Also Read
India elected non-permanent member of UN Security Council
 

This is the eighth time that India will sit at the UN high-table, which comprises five permanent members and 10 non-permanent members. Previously, India has been elected as a non-permanent member of the Council for the years 1950-1951, 1967-1968, 1972-1973, 1977-1978, 1984-1985, 1991-1992 and most recently in 2011-2012.

‘Overwhelming support’

“I am truly delighted that India has been elected as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for 2021-22. We have received overwhelming support and I’m deeply humbled by the tremendous confidence which the member states of the United Nations have reposed in India,” Tirumurti said in a video message after the election results were announced.

 

Tirumurti said India’s election to the Security Council is a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “vision, and his inspiring global leadership, particularly in the time of Covid-19.

India will become a member of the Security Council at a critical juncture and we are confident that in the Covid, and the post-Covid world, India will continue to provide leadership and a new orientation for a reformed multilateral system, Tirumurti said.

Along with India, Ireland, Mexico and Norway also won the Security Council elections held Wednesday. There were 192 Member States present and voting and the 2/3 required majority was 128. Canada lost the election. Member States elect India to the non-permanent seat of the Security Council for the term 2021-22 with overwhelming support. India gets 184 out of the 192 valid votes polled, India’s Permanent Mission to the UN tweeted.

India will sit in the most powerful UN organ, for two years beginning on January 1, along with the five permanent members China, France, Russia, UK and the US as well as non-permanent members Estonia, Niger, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Tunisia and Vietnam. The two-year terms of Belgium, Dominican Republic, Germany, Indonesia and South Africa are ending this year.

Published on June 18, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
diplomacy
United Nations
India
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
India elected non-permanent member of UN Security Council