A leading industrialist and philanthropist Karumuttu T Kannan (70), Chairman & Managing Director of Madurai-based Thiagarajar Mills Ltd, passed away on Tuesday morning in Madurai following a brief illness

He is survived by his wife Uma Kannan, daughters Visalakshi and Radha, and son Hari Thiagarajan, who is the executive director of Thiagarajar Mills.

Kannan is the son of the late industrialist and philanthropist Karumuttu Thiagarajan Chettiar, who founded the Thiagarajar Mills in 1936.

Born on May 9, 1953, Kannan was a graduate of business administration from Madurai University. He was connected with several organisations related to industry, education, and charity.

He had a wide range of experience in the textile industry. He held the positions as Chairman of CII, Southern Region, Textiles Committee, Mumbai, The Cotton Textile Export Promotion Council, Mumbai, and The South India Mills’ Association.

He was also a leading Educationalist, presently serving as the President of Thiagarajar College, Madurai, and Chairman & Correspondent of Thiagarajar College of Engineering, Madurai

He was a member of Syndicate Anna University, Chennai, the Board of Governors of IIM, Indore, and the Board of Governors of the National Institute of Technology, Trichy. He is also the Thakkar of Arulmigu Meenakshi Sundareswarar Thirukoil, Madurai

He had vast experience in financial management, Corporate Finance, business administration, regulatory and governance matters.