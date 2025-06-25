A professor at the Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad ended his life at the campus residential quarters on Tuesday night.

According to police, the deceased Nikhil Madan (30), took the extreme step probably between 9 PM and 10 PM on Tuesday atthe ISB campus here at Gachibowli.

The police shifted the body for a post-mortem examination and a case was registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and an investigation is currently underway.

As per information available on ISB’s website, Nikhil Madan is an Assistant Professor of Organisational Behaviour and joined in 2019.

He had a PhD in Organisational Behaviour from INSEAD, an MS in Quantitative Economics from the Indian Statistical Institute, and a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of Delhi.

Madan’s research has been published in leading outlets such as Journal of Experimental Social Psychology, Organizational Behavior and Human Decision Processes, Organization Science, and Harvard Business Review. He teaches negotiation and decision-making at ISB.

The ISB has not issued an official statement on the suicide till Wednesday’s evening and management was out of bounds when tried for a comment.

Published on June 25, 2025