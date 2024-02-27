The World Gold Council, a body of global gold miners, has appointed Sachin Jain as its new CEO, India from March. Jain joins WGC India from De Beers where he has held several senior roles for the past 13 years. As Managing Director of DeBeers India, he has led the De Beers Forevermark business in India and West Asia.

He brings with him deep understanding of the Indian consumer and jewellery market, from strategic thinking to practical execution. He has over two decades of rich experience and understanding of the Indian consumer. Previously, Sachin has held senior positions for De Beers, Lladro, Swatch Group and Benetton, said WGC.

David Tait, Global CEO, World Gold Council, said Jain’s marketing expertise will help deepen the Council’s engagement not only with the gold industry but also with financial institutions and raise awareness of gold’s role in every investment portfolio.

Jain said his vision for gold industry in India is rooted in a dedication to fostering sustainable practices and driving positive change besides strengthening engagement with various stakeholders, promoting responsible practices, harnessing gold’s growing appeal as an investment asset, and enhancing its role in economic growth of India.

The present India CEO Somasundaram PR will retain his current role and responsibilities until Jain joins and ensure a smooth transition. He will continue to be associated with World Gold Council as an advisor on the setting up of an SRO (self-regulatory organisation), an important initiative for the Indian gold industry.

