Prajwal Revanna, leader of Janata Dal (Secular), has been disqualified as a Member of Parliament from Hassan district by the Karnataka High Court, over irregularities in his affidavit for the 2019 general polls.

A petition against Revanna over the submission of fake documents during the nomination procedure for the 2019 elections was being heard in court. The decision was made by a single Bench judge, K Natrajan.

Revanna was accused of not disclosing all the assets and furnishing wrong disclosure on his assets.

Revanna is the son of former Karnataka Minister HD Revanna and grandson of JDS National President and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda. He is the only MP from JDS, representing Hassan, in the Lok Sabha.

Petitions

The judge has also partly allowed petitions filed by A Manju and G Devarajegowda, a voter in the constituency. Manju is a former BJP candidate, who lost to Revanna in the 2019 election. Right before the 2023 Karnataka Assembly election, Manju quit BJP to join JDS.

Albeit the court has also rejected Manju’s plea to replace and return as a candidate, as he too was also involved in malpractices. High Court has also directed the Election Commission of India to take action against Revanna as per the Conduct of Election Process Rules.

Previously, the court had dismissed petitions filed by Manju and Devarajegowda citing technical and other compliance procedure reasons. The trial was later taken up after a Supreme Court order had directed to examine petitions.