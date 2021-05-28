Karnataka to focus more on districts to reduce Covid-19 infection

Alarmed over rising Covid-19 infection spread in the rural areas in Karnataka, the state government is planning to further strengthen testing and tracing at district and taluk level.

The state government would empower district administration to monitor infection at village level through setting up Village-level Task Force committees.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, on Friday holding Tumkuru district Covid-19 review, said, “In the wake of second level, we have instructed the district administrations to scale up testing and tracing at district levels. Also to give emphasis to villages at Grama Panchyat level.”

“Covid-19 infection in Bengaluru has come under control. Now, we need to focus on rural areas and emphasis at village level management,” he added.

In the last one week, the district headquarters are seeing a sharp rise in new cases and the positive rate is also high. Karnataka’s average seven days positivity rate stood at 19.04 per cent. Karnataka’s average seven days positivity rate stood at 17.77 per cent. The districts with the highest positivity rate are: Mysuru 44.99 per cent, Uttara Kannada 33.50 per cent, Hassan 27.54 per cent, Kolar 27.52 per cent and Koppal 27.02 per cent.

Districts with least positivity rate are: Bidar 2.28 per cent, Kalaburgi 7.65 per cent, Bagalkot 9.45 per cent, Bengaluru urban 11.47 per cent and Haveri 11.66 per cent.

Recoveries

Karnataka saw 52,253 recoveries on Friday, with this, the state’s active case load has fallen below the four lakh cases to 3,72,373.

The state on Friday registered 22,823 new Covid-19 cases and 401 deaths. The daily Covid-19 positivity rate stood at 16.42 per cent. The case fatality rate (CFR) is 1.75 per cent.

Bengaluru Urban district continues to lead new cases at 5,736 and the total positive cases in the city stood at 11,49,614 and active cases were 1,80,697. On the discharge front, the city reported 31,237 cases and so far 9,56,303 people have been discharged. Covid deaths today were 192 and cumulative deaths stood at 12,939.

The following districts have reported a high number of new infections: Belagavi 1,319 cases, Bengaluru rural 514 cases, Hassan 1,170 cases, Mysuru 1,677 cases, shivamogga 1,135 cases and Tumkuru 1,326 cases.