Apollo Hospitals has appointed Madhu Sasidhar as President and CEO of its hospital division.

In this role, Sasidhar will oversee Apollo’s hospital business and will focus on continuing to deliver the world’s best clinical outcomes, coupled with enhancing Apollo’s hallmark patient care and experience.

Prior to joining Apollo, Sasidhar held various roles at Cleveland Clinic, including President of Cleveland Clinic tradition hospital. He is a practising physician with US board certifications in internal medicine, as well as pulmonary and critical care medicine. He is a published author with numerous contributions to book chapters, journal articles and peer-reviewed publications, according to a press release from Apollo.

Sasidhar is also a “self-taught programmer with expertise in big data systems and holds a patent through Cleveland Clinic Innovations for a technology he invented.” He completed his medical education at JIPMER, Pondicherry and pursued further studies in Internal Medicine at St Luke’s-Roosevelt Hospital in New York City. He also completed fellowships in Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at Yale University, New Haven, USA and earned his global executive Masters in Business Administration from INSEAD, Fontainebleau, France, the release says.

He replaces Hari Prasad, who has been with Apollo for over 27 years.