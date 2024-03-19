Soaring mercury levels at 39 degrees did not deter people in Palakkad from attending the roadshow of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

BJP State president K. Surendran, candidate for Palakkad C. Krishnakumar, and from Ponnani, Nivedita Subramanian, travelled with Modi in an open jeep for the one-km road show, which began at 10:45 am. People thronged on either side of the road, greeted him with flower petals and chants.

The Prime Minister came to Palakkad from Coimbatore where he had conducted a roadshow earlier. In a social media post on X, he said, “Thank you Coimbatore. I will always cherish the affection I’ve received here. On the way to Palakkad to take part in a road show after which I will go to Salem for a rally”.

However, the BJP did not organize any public meeting in Palakkad as part of the Prime Minister’s visit. The road show followed a public meeting that he addressed in Pathanamthitta last week where he sought support for NDA candidates contesting from the State.

The BJP has started focusing on the southern states in its efforts to secure 400+ seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Besides Coimbatore, the Prime Minister had addressed similar rallies in Shivamogga in Karnataka and Jagtial in Telangana.