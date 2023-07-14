The Economic Advisory Committee led by Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran has proposed a blueprint to make Maharashtra a $1 Trillion economy by 2028.

The report outlines policy measures and other initiatives that have to be taken across 8 areas including manufacturing, services, energy/renewables and sustainability, infra real estate and logistics, ease of doing business, MSME enablement, skill development and, agriculture and allied services.

The members of the EAC travelled to more than 20 districts, met with 500-plus stakeholders across sectors, interacted with districts-level government officials, did consultation workshops to get on ground sense and even interviewed 75-plus experts in various fields to draw out the plan.

Eknath Shinde, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, said, “Ease of doing business will be our focus. I am very glad that the council has come out with enablers in each segment including agriculture. These enablers will be an operational blueprint to be followed while making new policies. We will set up an empowered execution team with sector-wise responsibilities and both DCM and I will ensure it is properly monitored.”

N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons and Chair of Maharashtra Economic Advisory Council, said, “We have focussed on inclusive and sustainable growth across sectors and districts. Given our talent pool, we should aim to be the AI capital of India. The growth plan would help create 15 million jobs and double the per capita income for all sections of society, including farmers. The report includes initiatives to strengthen skill development to support job growth.“

The government of Maharashtra is in the process of reviewing the report and will constitute an Empowered Team for its execution. The Government may include few members of the existing EAC as well to as guides.