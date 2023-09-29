The Madras Management Association (MMA) has won the AIMA’s Best Management Association Award in India for 2022-23.

For the 14th time in a row, MMA has won the AIMA’s Best Management Association in India Awards category.

The award was presented during the valedictory function of AIMA’s 50th National Management Convention in New Delhi. S Somanath, Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) presented the award.

On behalf of MMA, K Mahalingam, President, MMA, V Shankar, Sr. Vice President, MMA, and Group Capt R Vijayakumar (Retd) VSM, Executive Director, MMA, received the award.

