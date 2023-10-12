For the first time, a Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd’s (BSNL) base transceiver station (BTS) has been installed at the world’s highest battlefield, Siachen Glacier, fulfilling the long pending requirement of mobile connectivity to the soldiers deployed in the most trying circumstances to guard borders with Pakistan.

BSNL installed the transceiver station at Siachen in collaboration with the Army, stated XIV Corps or “Fire and Fury Corps” responsible for guarding borders with China and Pakistan. “Siachen Warriors in collaboration with BSNL established first-ever BSNL BTS at forward posts of the highest battlefield on October 6, to extend mobile communication for the soldiers deployed at more than 15,500 feet,” posted Fire and Fury Corps of the Northern Command on X (formerly Twitter).

So far, a brigade of 3,000 troops deployed at the highest battlefield communicate through satellite phones and landlines. Now, the mobile connectivity will give them unhindered access to the rest of the world, said Army officials. It would also facilitate quick transfer of data and images from posts situated upwards of the Siachin base camp, where a soldier remains posted for 90 days due to the extreme harsh weather conditions, they pointed out.

Expanding infra

The latest initiative adds to strengthening of communication infrastructure along the border. Last September, Siachen Signallers activated satellite-based internet service in Siachen, to ensure smooth flow of encrypted information with the Udhampur-based Northern Command and onwards in the Army.

Army sources stated the telecom capability enhancement drive will eventually square out China’s communication facility, but Pakistan continues to lag far behind on this critical component of strategic importance. In the Pakistan-Occupied- Kashmir (PoK), their State-owned Special Communication Organisation (SCO) offers 2G or 3G mobile communication services. However, there are reports that Pakistan is now trying to lay down optical fibre, microwave and satellite links to upgrade their military establishment’s communication network in PoK.

Challenges

Interference of signals from service providers of neighbouring countries and maintaining the communication lines during extreme winters also pose challenges. Siachin Glacier is cut-off for six months in a year due to heavy snow, and the only means of reaching is through helicopters.

Not just the Armed Forces, but people staying in far-flung areas of Ladakh also face communication problems due to lack of connectivity. This prompted the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to recommend last year for “improving telecom coverage and back-haul infrastructure in far-flung areas of Ladakh”. The TRAI identified 3 villages in Ladakh that did not have any connectivity coverage. Other than them, there were 19 others which had non-4G based cellular mobile infrastructure which the TRAI wanted it to be upgraded, also for strategic reasons.