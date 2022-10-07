Two Army personnel died and another sustained injuries after a T-90 main battle tank's (MBT's) barrel blew off during the annual firing exercise at Babina ranges on Thursday evening. This is the second such incident in over three years.

In the last accident on August 29, 2019, the MBT's barrel went burst during an exercise at Pokhran firing range in Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan. No casualty, however, was reported then.

The Commander Naib Risaldar Sumer Singh Bagaria and Gunner Sowar Sukanta Mondal died owing to the impact of the barrel blast when the T-90 was firing anti-tank ammunition at the Babina firing range in Jhansi of Uttar Pradesh, said Army sources.

The two along with the driver were rushed immediately to Military Hospital in Babina.

The Commander and Gunner were declared brought dead at the hospital and the driver suffered 25 percent burn injuries and is undergoing medical treatment, said defence sources.

"During the Annual Firing at Babina Field Firing Ranges on 06 October 2022, a tank barrel burst took place. The tank was manned by a crew of three personnel. The crew was provided immediate medical aid and evacuated to Military Hospital Babina. The Commander and the Gunner unfortunately succumbed to burn injuries. The Driver is out of danger and under treatment," read a statement issued by the Army.

The incident is under further investigation, it said since a court of inquiry has been constituted to ascertain the reason behind the unfortunate firing incident.

"The Indian Army expresses deep condolences to the bereaved families of the soldiers who lost their lives in the accident," the statement pointed out.

Though Army officials urged to wait for the inquiry report on the cause of the accident, defence establishment sources stated that the initial report suggest that "in all probability the anti-tank ammunition could be the source of the fatal accident".

The firing took place from one of the semi-knocked down T-90s Indian Army got from the Russians.

Other set of the MBTs are manufactured here by an Ordinance Factory Board.

The five metre long gun barrel is said to have been dismembered from the tank body, an account of the blast suspected. A former Army officer said on the condition of anonymity that the defence PSUs and other manufacturers should inculcate the habit of traceability of ammunition—a must in Israel and some other western nations.

The identification marks are etched on the weapons which allow experts to trace the problem in assembled parts while carrying out post-mortem of a military hardware. In the case of a missile, its signatures give leads to investigators to zero-in on malfunctioning part—be it of metallurgy or explosives, explained the officer.

Indian Army is believed to operate over 1000 MBTs, including 300 procured from Russia subsequent to a deal signed way back in 2001.

