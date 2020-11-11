Agappe Diagnostics starts Covid test kit production based on RT Lamp technology

There’s more to aircraft tyres than just inflated appeal
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
With Indian Council of Medical Research listing the faster and accurate RT Lamp technology for confirmatory testing of Covid 19, the Kochi-based Agappe Diagnostics Ltd (ADL), the first company to roll out this technology in India, will make available over 10 lakh tests of reagents and supportive equipment in the coming months to augment the nation’s continuing fight against corona virus pandemic.
Thomas John, Managing Director Agappe, while launching the commercial production of the RT Lamp-based equipment and reagent, said the company would work closely with the Centre and State Governments in their efforts to increase the rate of testing to tackle the spread of the pandemic, John said.
RT Lamp-based test kits can provide accurate test results in the shortest possible turnaround time and at competitive rates. This will relieve the public health sector from the heavy burden of test result backlogs. It will also address the system overload caused by slower results from other confirmatory testing processes for Covid, he said.
In recent days, test rates across the States have been fluctuating. The number of Covid cases have crossed one crore as on Monday, indicating that conducting more and more tests is the only alternative. The listing of RT Lamp technology for Covid testing makes it possible for laboratories located in rural India to adopt this test protocol with the minimum investment in infrastructure and logistics, he said.
The RT Lamp based Tests will help reduce backlogs in testing patients for Covid 19 because the process can identify positive sample in 10 minutes. The equipment can be easily handled by lab personnel as it is simple and compact in nature, Thomas said.
The first unit of RT Lamp equipment, under the brand name Mispa Lume, was handed to Ramesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer and promoter, Metropolis Kerala by DM Vasudevan, Director and head of the R&D of Agappe.
