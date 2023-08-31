As the State gears up to host the Global Investors Meet (GIM 2024), the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in Tamil Nadu has kicked off work on a comprehensive white paper aimed at positioning the State as the leader in socio-economic development.

“It will be a three-stage process,” said Shankar Vanavarayar, Chairman, CII Tamil Nadu, and Executive Director, ABT Industries Ltd.

He explained that on stage one, a set of questions covering 12 parameters will be sent to around 400 industry leaders across 15 sectors. In Stage 2, CII will organise a series of policy action dialogues (round table conferences) with various industry leaders and policy experts, while Stage 3 will roll out the white paper, which will have industry feedback, policy suggestions, and potential areas of growth, among other aspects.

Titled ‘Policy Action Dialogues’, the 15 sectors covered under the project include automobiles and automotive components, textiles and apparel, agriculture and food processing, IT and IT-enabled services, leather, and Pharmaceuticals.

Industry feedback

Vanavarayar said it will get industry feedback on 12 parameters such as ease of doing business, construction permits and land registration, power and energy availability, Taxation and statutory compliances, and access to credit.

“There will be sector-specific white papers as well as a comprehensive white paper,” said Vanavarayar. He added that the detailed questionnaire will help CII understand common challenges faced across different industries.

‘If you take water or power, the issue may be applicable to multiple sectors. So, the aspiration of this study is to get an in-depth view sectorally and geographically across the size of industries,” he added.

With 1,450 member organisations, Tamil Nadu is the largest State for CII in terms of membership.

Vanavarayar said the white paper will be submitted to the Tamil Nadu government ahead of GIM 2024, which is scheduled to be held on January 7 and 8 in Chennai. Guidance Tamil Nadu, the State’s nodal agency for investment promotion, is the partner of CII on this project.