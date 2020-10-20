An app that lets record attendance touchless

Kartikeya Bhardwaj, a student of Mahindra University, has developed an app that lets staff and students mark their attendance without touching any device.

Incubated by the Centre of Entrepreneurship and Innovation at the Mahindra University Ecole Centrale School of Engineering (MEC), Chakshu.ai created a deep learning app, Chakshu Face Attendance, to let organisations record attendance in a Covid-proof manner.

“In the times of Covid outbreak, this app provides a safe alternative to touch-based fingerprint attendance systems,” Yajulu Medury, Vice-Chancellor of Mahindra University, said in a statement.

Besides this, the app solves the problem of ‘Buddy Punching’ (where colleagues punch in on behalf of their friends), which causes huge productivity losses to organisations.

Face recognition tech

Chakshu Face Attendance uses Face Recognition technology in checking the identity of those marking the attendance. It uses PyTorch, a machine learning framework developed by Facebook, in building the solution.

“The app is secure, efficient and highly scalable,” Kartikeya Bhardwaj, Founder of Chakshu.ai, said.