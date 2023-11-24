FICCI, the country’s oldest and largest industry body, has a President-Elect in Anish Shah. This announcement came at a recently held FICCI National Executive Committee Meeting.

Shah is currently the Senior Vice-President of FICCI and the Group CEO of Mahindra Group and the Managing Director of M&M, the parent company of the Group.

He would succeed Subhrakant Panda as President of the apex Chamber at the conclusion of the 96th Annual General Meeting to be held on December 8-9 in the capital.

Shah holds a Ph.D. from Carnegie Mellon’s Tepper School of Business and a Post-Graduate Diploma in Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

Prior to Mahindra Group, Shah was President and CEO of GE Capital India from 2009-14, where he led the transformation of the business, including a turnaround of its SBI Card joint venture.

His career at GE spanned 14 years, during which he held several leadership positions at GE Capital’s US and global units.

He has also led the Bank of America’s US Debit Products business and worked with Bain & Company in Boston and Citibank in Mumbai.

In addition to being a FICCI National Executive Committee office-bearer, Shah is also now a member of the UK Investment Council, Chair of the Automotive Governors Council (World Economic Forum), co-Chair of the India Alliance of CEOs for Climate Change (World Economic Forum) and co-Chair of the India-Australia CEO Council.