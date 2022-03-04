AYUSH Minister announces ₹100 crore investment in Nagaland

Minister of AYUSH, Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday announced an investment of over ₹100 crore to develop the AYUSH Healthcare sector in Nagaland. A 30-bedded hospital and three 10-bedded hospitals, and an Ayurvedic college will be developed in the State, he said.

“The 30-bedded AYUSH hospital will be developed at Kihpire while the 10-bedded AYUSH hospitals will be developed, one each at Mokokchung, at Nagaland University in Dimapur and Wokha,” the release added. To give fillip to the higher education in AYUSH, a ₹70-crore Ayurvedic college will also be set up at Longleng.

To boost AYUSH sector in Nagaland and Mizoram, the Ministry has provided an investment of ₹172 crore. As many as ten new AYUSH hospitals will be built in these two States and one Ayurvedic college will be built.

“The Northeast has an immense potential to become the hub in the AYUSH sector. With our rich traditional knowledge base in folk medicine and the bounty of flora that mother nature has blessed us with, it is important that we seize this opportunity. We can become the springboard for AYUSH sector in the country and create an ecosystem to provide health and wellness solutions for people of India as well as our neighbouring countries. This will give us economic strength and our community will be blessed with a healing touch to treat human illness,” Sonowal said.