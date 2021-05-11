BBMP encourages RWAs to take up drive through vaccination camps in Bengaluru

As Whitefield Rising, a community of volunteers in Whitefield in eastern Bengaluru, conducted a drive-through vaccination camp for residents aged over 45 through contactless mode, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) commissioner Gaurav Gupta appreciated the initiative and called for others to emulate this idea.

Gupta, reacting to the Whitefield Rising tweet, said “Great initiative! Drive through vaccination is a good contactless alternative. More Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) need to emulate and conduct such drives within their communities. BBMP is happy to assist you on this. Together, let’s ensure everyone is vaccinated.”

Patients overstaying

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday visited two Covid-19 war rooms in Bengaluru.

He was told currently there were 12,299 beds and as on today, there are 6,500 patients who are in a hospital for 1-10 days, 1,900 for 11-20 days, 503 for over 20 days and 337 for over 30 days. The Chief Minister after looking at the data given to him on bed occupancy in hospitals and data generated by the Covid-19 war room, directed authorities to evict more than 800 patients who are occupying hospital beds for 20-30 days.

Triaging at CCC

Earlier, BBMP commissioner on Tuesday, issued a fresh set of guidelines for triaging at Covid Care Centres (CCC) and hospitals mainly to ease pressure on hospitalisation. As per the guidelines there shall be a triage centre in all the MLA constituencies in Bengaluru. The triage centres shall have a set of doctors in three shifts that is 24/7 and equipped with medical equipment and required medication.