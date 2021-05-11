BBMP encourages RWAs to take up drive through vaccination camps in Bengaluru

A three-pronged transformation
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
As Whitefield Rising, a community of volunteers in Whitefield in eastern Bengaluru, conducted a drive-through vaccination camp for residents aged over 45 through contactless mode, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) commissioner Gaurav Gupta appreciated the initiative and called for others to emulate this idea.
Gupta, reacting to the Whitefield Rising tweet, said “Great initiative! Drive through vaccination is a good contactless alternative. More Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) need to emulate and conduct such drives within their communities. BBMP is happy to assist you on this. Together, let’s ensure everyone is vaccinated.”
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday visited two Covid-19 war rooms in Bengaluru.
He was told currently there were 12,299 beds and as on today, there are 6,500 patients who are in a hospital for 1-10 days, 1,900 for 11-20 days, 503 for over 20 days and 337 for over 30 days. The Chief Minister after looking at the data given to him on bed occupancy in hospitals and data generated by the Covid-19 war room, directed authorities to evict more than 800 patients who are occupying hospital beds for 20-30 days.
Earlier, BBMP commissioner on Tuesday, issued a fresh set of guidelines for triaging at Covid Care Centres (CCC) and hospitals mainly to ease pressure on hospitalisation. As per the guidelines there shall be a triage centre in all the MLA constituencies in Bengaluru. The triage centres shall have a set of doctors in three shifts that is 24/7 and equipped with medical equipment and required medication.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Besides cutting the greenhouse gas, the method’s use of magnesium makes it ideal for producing rocket fuel on ...
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Musicians looking forward to a concert-filled 2021 are largely in despair, but some are hoping to make the ...
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
What does the father of a soon-to-be film-maker do to patch up their fragile relationship? Head for a road ...
On this day in 1886, pharmacist John Pemberton first sold a carbonated beverage that he called Coca-Cola. This ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...