As rains lash several parts of Kerala, bringing to an end several weeks of scorching heat, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued an orange alert in two out of the 14 districts of the state.

The IMD issued an orange alert for the districts of Pathanamthitta and Idukki for the day.

Besides that, it issued a yellow alert in eight districts of the southern state for today.

An orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 and 11 cm.

The IMD also predicted that thunderstorms with moderate rainfall and gusty winds were likely to occur at one or two places in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, and Wayanad districts.

Meanwhile, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) issued a rough sea alert for the Kerala and south Tamil Nadu coast for today.

The alert, sourced from the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), indicates potential rough sea conditions along the Kerala coast till 11.30 pm today with waves of heights ranging from 0.5 to 1.2 metres.

Similarly, there is a forecast for rough sea conditions along the Tamil Nadu coast during the same period with wave heights varying between 0.7 to 1.1 metres, the KSDMA said.

It urged fishermen, coastal residents and travellers to exercise vigilance, take necessary precautions in light of these rough sea conditions and avoid trips to the beach.