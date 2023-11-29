Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched and laid foundation stone for a slew of food processing and industrial units worth ₹1100 crore in the State.

The units have an employment potential for 21,744 persons.

Speaking virtually from his office in Amaravati on the occasion, Reddy said that MoUs signed at the Global Investors Summit (GIS) early this year were translating into reality.

The State Govt has a special focus is on industrial sector and called upon the officials to keep this in mind and continue their cooperation to the investors.

Especially, district collectors should handhold the investors and entrepreneurs extending them necessary cooperation at every step, he said.

edible oil refinery

He launched the 4.2 lakh metric ton capacity edible oil refinery established by Gokul Agro Resources Pvt Ltd at Doruvula Palem in Muthukuru Mandalam of SPS Nellore district with an investment of ₹250 crore and employment potential of 1150 persons.

The Chief Minister also launched the ₹2.5 crore sesame seeds processing unit established by APFPS at Peddiredlapalem of L. Kota Mandalam in Vizianagaram district.

It would be run by the L. Kota Jai Kisan Farmers’ Producers Organization and employs 20 persons.

Reddy also launched the common facility centres at the printing cluster in Kakinada industrial estate established by the Industries Department with an investment of ₹15 crore and employment potential for 1000 persons.

The Chief Minister also launched 21 industrial development projects and factory complexes established in 18 districts by the Industries Department with an investment of ₹286 crore and laid foundation stones for some complexes.

They have the potential of attracting ₹1785 crore investments and providing employment to 18,034 persons.

The Chief Minister laid foundation stone for the ₹144 crore maize-based food processing unit to be established by Sri Venkateswara Bio Tech Pvt Ltd at Kommuru in Eluru district. It has employment potential for 310 persons.

Foundation stone was also laid for the ₹13 crore Blue Fin Enterprises food products unit at Konada in Vizianagaram district.