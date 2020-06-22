Chinese stand-off: Mind implications of your words, Manmohan tells Modi

Former PM Manmohan Singh says China is brazenly and illegally seeking to claim parts of Indian territory such as the Galwan Valley and the Pangong Tso Lake
Reminding Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he should always be mindful of the implications of his words, his predecessor Manmohan Singh said government departments should work together to not allow China to use Modi's no-intrusion remarks as a vindication of their position.
He urged Modi and the government to rise to the occasion and ensure justice for the 20 martyred soldiers who resolutely defended our territorial integrity. “To do any less would be a historic betrayal of the people’s faith,” he said.
Singh said the sacrifice of soldiers cannot be allowed to be in vain. “They laid down their lives in the ultimate act of sacrifice, valour and duty to our country. Our bravehearts defended the motherland till their last breath and for that we owe them, and their families, our eternal gratitude. However, their sacrifice cannot be allowed to be in vain,” he said in a statement.
Historic cross-roads
He further said India stands at historic cross-roads at this moment. “Our government’s decisions and actions will have serious bearings on how the future generations perceive us. Those who lead us bear the weight of a solemn duty. And in our democracy that responsibility rests with the office of the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister must always be mindful of the implications of his words and declarations on our nation’s security as also strategic and territorial interests,” Singh observed.
The veteran politician added that China is brazenly and illegally seeking to claim parts of Indian territory such as the Galwan Valley and the Pangong Tso Lake by committing multiple incursions. “We cannot and will not be cowed down by threats and intimidation nor permit a compromise with our territorial integrity. The Prime Minister cannot allow them to use his words as a vindication of their position and must ensure that all organs of the government work together to tackle this crisis and prevent it from escalating further,” he suggested.
He said people must stand together as a nation and be united in the country's response to this brazen threat. “We remind the government that disinformation is no substitute for diplomacy or decisive leadership. The truth cannot be suppressed by having pliant allies spout comforting but false statements,” he said.
