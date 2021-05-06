CII-Kerala moots centralised oxygen manifold in 20 hospitals

Confederation of Indian Industry-Kerala, with the help of member companies and support from the National Health Mission, is setting up a centralised oxygen manifold system in 20 government hospitals across the State.

This will create around 950 oxygen beds in the next two weeks, according to Sreenath Vishnu, Chairman, CII Kerala State Council and Executive Director, Brahmins Foods India. The total estimated cost of the project cost is ₹1.9 crore, he said in a CII interactive session with VP Joy, Chief Secretary, Kerala. Companies who are supporting the initiative include Mane Kancor Ingredients, Akay Natural Ingredients, Buimerc Foundation, Rubfila International, Malankara Plantations, Terumo Penpol, Geojit Foundation, Kanam Latex, Skyline Builders, and Brahmins Food India.

Vaccination camps

CII Kerala had set up vaccination camps at member company premises jointly with the Health Department. It is also sensitising industry members and the society through awareness campaigns on vaccination and Covid-19 protocols through FM radio and the social media, Vishnu said. The Chief Secretary applauded the support extended by CII towards Covid-19 control measures and mentioned that the government is following the policy of protecting both lives and livelihood.

A five-tier approach is being followed wherein most of the patients are encouraged home quarantine and only critical patients are admitted to the hospitals. This graded approach has helped to reduce the overdependence on hospitals, the Chief Secretary said.