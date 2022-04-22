CISF repulses terror attack ahead of PM Modi’s Jammu visit

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Sunday visit, the Central Industrial Force (CISF) thwarted an early morning attack on a bus carrying its personnel near the Chaddha camp in Jammu city.

CISF sources said the personnel were being moved for deployment duties when terrorists intercepted the bus, with 15 troopers on board, at 4.25 am on Friday. The terrorists opened fire and lobbed grenades but the alert armed personnel retaliated forcing them to flee.

During the exchange of fire, a CISF Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI), SP Patel, succumbed to bullet injuries while two others are injured and undergoing treatment in a hospital. The condition of the head constable is said to be stable but the constable is struggling due to bullet injuries in the chest, said a CISF officer. Local police officials were also injured during the gun battle.

Investigations are on

Search operation by the Central Reserve Police Force and local police was going on during the day to locate the attackers. The security forces are actively pursuing leads on militant activities in the Union Territory to ensure that PM Modi's visit to Jammu on Sunday passes off peacefully.

In another incident, two terrorists hiding in the Jalabad area of Sunjawn in Jammu were eliminated in a joint operation carried out by the army, local police and paramilitary forces. ADGP Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh, said AK-47 rifles, ammunition, satellite phones and some documents have been recovered from the possession of deceased militants who, he added, were apparently fidayeen attackers.