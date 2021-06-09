Concessional tariff of ₹5 per unit for battery charging stations to continue in Karnataka

To encourage use of clean energy, the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) has continued the existing concessional tariff of ₹5 per unit for FY22 for electric vehicle charging stations.

The concessional tariff was introduced in tariff order in 2018, now in view of issue of the ‘Electric Vehicle (EV) and Energy Storage Policy’ of the Karnataka government, which envisages 100 per cent electric mobility and promoting electric vehicles with the environmental concerns. This energy charge is applicable to both HT and LT categories.

“Now in order to encourage the use of EV’s, the existing concessional tariff of ₹ 5 per unit has been continued without any increase for FY22. As per the guidelines issued by the Central government, the benefit of concessional tariff is also extended to the battery swapping units which are exclusively used for charging and swapping of batteries used for EVs,” KERC release said.

Domestic consumers

For the domestic consumers, installations of government / charitable educational institutions and hospitals in Bescom (BBMP & the other municipal corporation areas), the increase in energy charges across the State is 10 paise per unit.

The energy charges for the monthly consumption of 0-50 units (earlier 0-30 units) is increased from ₹4 per unit to ₹4.10 per unit and for consumption between 51 and 100 units (earlier 31 to 100 units), the tariff is increased from ₹5.45 per unit to ₹5.55 per unit. The tariff for monthly consumption of 101-200 units is increased from ₹7 to ₹7.10 per unit. The tariff for monthly consumption of above 200 units is increased from ₹8.05 to ₹8.15 per unit.

Government subsidy

The estimated amount of subsidy to be paid to the ESCOMs and the Hukeri RECS by the government towards free supply of electricity to 30.65 lakh IP sets up to and inclusive of 10 HP, and 26.88 lakh Bhagya Jyothi / Kutira Jyothi households is ₹ 13,071.73 crore for 2021-22 as against ₹12,911.38 crore for 2020-21.

The estimated consumption of IP Sets is 21,551.50 MU (37.38 percent of total sales) and that of Bhagya Jyothi / Kutira Jyothi Consumers for FY22 is 745.91 MU (total subsidised consumption is 22,297.41 MU.

Green tariff

The Commission continues to promote purchase and use of energy from Renewable Sources, Green Tariff at 50 paise per unit over and above the applicable Tariff for HT Industries & HT Commercial Consumers at their option.