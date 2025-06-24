Sometimes mango prices soar, while at other times they crash in the market. At times, the fruit falls short of the expected sweetness and now often reaches the market earlier than usual due to premature flowering. This season, however, mangoes are facing an unexpected drop in prices.

Mango — a seasonal delight known as the “King of Fruits” and India’s National Fruit — is cultivated in the country in about 1,500 varieties, including 1,000 commercial ones, each distinguished by its unique taste and flavour. Unfortunately, this much-revered fruit has left a sour taste among producers this year due to falling prices, especially in key mango-growing States like Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka.

A surge in production has caused an oversupply, leading to a steep drop in market prices. As a result, many distressed farmers are protesting and demanding government compensation of around ₹50,000 per acre to offset their losses.

Production trends

Mango production in India has been steadily increasing.

According to data from the Horticulture Department, from 2001–02 to 2024–25, mango productivity in India has ranged from a low of 5.5 tonnes per hectare (T/Ha) in 2008–09 to a peak of 9.7 T/Ha in 2017–18, with an average of 7.9 T/Ha. For 2024–25, productivity is projected to reach 9.4 T/Ha, which is higher than that of other leading mango producers such as China (8.74 T/Ha) and Thailand (8.36 T/Ha).

Notably, during 2023–24, mango acreage in India increased by 2.34 per cent, reaching 24.01 lakh hectares with an estimated production of 224.23 lakh tonnes (latest estimates), compared to 208.72 lakh tonnes produced from 23.46 lakh hectares the previous year.

In terms of exports during FY24, India exported approximately 32,104.09 tonnes of fresh mangoes, valued at $60.14 million. The major export destinations for Indian mangoes during this period were the United Arab Emirates, the UK, the US, Kuwait, and Qatar.

State-wise, Uttar Pradesh remains India’s undisputed mango leader, accounting for about 25–26 per cent of the country’s total mango output, producing over 4.5 million tonnes annually. Other significant mango-producing States include Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu.

Prices plummet

In Uttar Pradesh, mango prices have plunged by up to one-third year-on-year due to a surge in supply. Prices for the popular Dasehri variety, for instance, have dropped to ₹40–45 per kg, down from ₹60 per kg last year.

Mango production is estimated at 35 lakh tonnes this year, compared to 25 lakh tonnes last year. The region witnessed nearly 100 per cent flowering, resulting in excellent yields. While the bumper harvest is a major factor behind the price decline, many farmers also harvested mangoes earlier than usual to protect the crop from potential damage caused by the early monsoon, as forecast by the India Meteorological Department.

In Andhra Pradesh, Totapuri mango farmers in the Chittoor and Tirupati districts are facing similar distress. Prices have crashed mainly due to delayed procurement by mango pulp factories, which are reportedly holding unsold stock from last year. Adding to this, the Andhra Pradesh government has issued strict orders mandating that pulp factories must procure mangoes only from farmers within the State.

In Karnataka, the Chief Minister has written to the Centre requesting the launch of a Price Deficiency Payment and Market Intervention Scheme, along with immediate procurement through central agencies such as NAFED and NCCF, to support farmers and prevent further distress in rural areas. Market prices, which earlier hovered around ₹12,000 per quintal, have now plummeted to as low as ₹3,000 per quintal.

In Tamil Nadu, mango cultivation covers approximately 1.46 lakh hectares, yielding around 9.5 lakh tonnes annually. Major mango-producing districts include Krishnagiri, Salem, Dharmapuri, and Dindigul, with popular varieties such as Banganapalli, Alphonso, Neelum, Malgova, Senthoora, and Totapuri.

Despite this robust production base, Tamil Nadu’s mango farmers are currently experiencing severe hardship due to a supply glut and inadequate procurement arrangements. Prices have fallen sharply to as low as ₹3–₹5 per kg, far below the breakeven price of ₹25 per kg that farmers say is necessary to cover their production costs.

Relief measures

Immediate measures are urgently needed to support mango farmers, as a vast majority of them are small and marginal cultivators. According to the Agriculture Census 2015–16, out of nearly 58 lakh mango farmers in the country, about 93.5 per cent fall under the small and marginal category.

Mango is a seasonal crop, with its peak harvest season spanning April to July. Despite frequent price fluctuations, farmers continue to grow this highly perishable fruit because horticultural crops generally offer better returns than cereals. Factors such as rising incomes, urbanisation, and increasing consumption of fruits and vegetables have helped sustain demand, encouraging even small farmers to cultivate mangoes.

India’s mango exports to the US are growing rapidly, reaching $10.01 million in FY24, a remarkable increase of 130 per cent compared to the previous year.

However, a key irradiation facility in Mumbai, which handles the largest volume of mangoes destined for the US market, faced a brief disruption in early May 2025 due to a data recording error. As a result, 12 consignments were rejected by US authorities. Such incidents must be avoided, as they disrupt the smooth flow of mango exports and can undermine India’s reputation in international markets.

As an immediate measure, other State governments can consider adopting a similar relief strategy to that of Andhra Pradesh. The Andhra Pradesh government has announced an interim relief package worth ₹168 crore, ensuring a minimum procurement price of ₹12 per kg for Totapuri mangoes.

Under this plan, mango pulp processing companies will purchase mangoes at ₹8 per kg, while the government will directly credit an additional ₹4 per kg as a subsidy into farmers’ bank accounts.

Strengthening the mango value chain is crucial for ensuring the long-term sustainability and growth of the sector. Despite India being the world’s largest producer of mangoes, the value chain remains inefficient and often yields low returns for farmers.

A significant share of the consumer’s rupee spent on mangoes does not reach the producers, as multiple intermediaries, retail channels, and wholesalers capture a large portion of the profits.

According to a study, farmers receive only about 20 per cent of the final price paid by consumers for mangoes, highlighting the need for more direct, fair, and efficient marketing and distribution systems.

As an interim solution, the State governments could consider procuring mango pulp from processing units and distributing it through breakfast and noon meal schemes in schools.

Additionally, horticulture departments, in collaboration with the tourism sector, could organise mango festivals across various districts, creating opportunities for farmers to connect directly with consumers and promote local varieties.

The writer is Assistant Professor, KCT Business School, Kumaraguru College of Technology, Coimbatore

Published on June 24, 2025