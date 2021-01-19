Covishield not to be taken by people severely allergic to any of its ingredients: Serum Institute

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
People who are severely allergic to any ingredient of Covid-19 vaccine ‘Covishield’ are advised not to take it, Serum Institute of India said.
According to the fact sheet for the vaccine recipient by the Serum Institute of India, one should not get the Covishield vaccine if the person had a severe allergic reaction after a previous dose of this vaccine.
The ingredients of Covishield vaccine are “L-Histidine, L-Histidine hydrochloride monohydrate, Magnesium chloride hexahydrate, Polysorbate 80, Ethanol, Sucrose, Sodium chloride, Disodium edetate dihydrate (EDTA), Water for injection”, Serum Institute said.
The fact sheet for the vaccine recipient on the website of the vaccine major is to help the recipient understand the risks and benefits of the Covishield vaccine.
The vaccine maker also said that the vaccine recipient should tell the healthcare provider about all the medical conditions before getting the Covishield vaccine, including “if you have ever had a severe allergic reaction (anaphylaxis) after any drug, food, any vaccine or any ingredients of Covishield vaccine”.
The recipients should also mention to the healthcare provider, if they have fever, bleeding disorder, are on a blood thinner, are immuno-compromised or are on a medicine that affects the immune system, it added.
The fact sheet also says that if a person is pregnant, or plans to become pregnant, or is breastfeeding she should tell the healthcare provider before taking the jab.
The vaccine recipient should also mention to the healthcare provider if “you have received another Covid-19 vaccine,” Serum Institute said.
According to the Union health ministry, a total of 3,81,305 beneficiaries had been vaccinated for Covid-19 in the country till 5 pm on Monday and 580 adverse events following immunisation were reported.
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
