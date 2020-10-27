National

Daily Covid-19 cases in India fall further to 36,110

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on October 27, 2020 Published on October 27, 2020

The number of daily Covid-19 cases in the country has fallen to 36,110 in the last 24 hours while the number of recoveries is 63,482, according to the Health Ministry on Tuesday. During the same period 488 people succumbed to the viral infection.

Currently, India has nearly 6.26 lakh active Covid-19 cases. The total confirmed cases is closer to 79.46 lakh, of which 72 lakh have already recovered. The Covid-19 death toll so far is 1,19,502.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 27, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.