Daily Covid-19 cases in India fall further to 36,110

The number of daily Covid-19 cases in the country has fallen to 36,110 in the last 24 hours while the number of recoveries is 63,482, according to the Health Ministry on Tuesday. During the same period 488 people succumbed to the viral infection.

Currently, India has nearly 6.26 lakh active Covid-19 cases. The total confirmed cases is closer to 79.46 lakh, of which 72 lakh have already recovered. The Covid-19 death toll so far is 1,19,502.