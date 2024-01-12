( from left) Greg Wright, Chief Investment Officer, Digital Realty; Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, TN Minister for IT & Digital Services; Udhay Mathialagan, MD, Infrastructure and Global CEO, Data Centres, Brookfield and CB Velayuthan, CEO, Digital Connexion at the inauguration of Digital Connexion’s first MAA10 data centre in Chennai | Photo Credit: BIJOY GHOSH

Digital Connexion, a three-way joint venture between Reliance Industries Ltd; Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management and Digital Realty, on Friday launched its first data centre campus in Chennai catering up to 100 MW critical IT load capacity. The company declined to give investment details on the centre.

Reliance Industries’ Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced (in a virtual mode) about the launch of the data centre at the inauguration function of the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet held in city on January 7.

Tamil Nadu’s Minister of Information Technology and Digital Services Palanivel Thiaga Rajan launched the centre, which is located on a 10-acre campus in Chennai’s Ambattur Industrial Estate.

First phase

The first phase of the data centre will offer 20 MW of IT load and features a modular infrastructure design enabling customers to scale their infrastructure in response to varied workload demands, accommodating anything from single cabinet needs to multi-megawatt requirements. It is equipped to support emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and large language models.

The facility also offers standardised configurations and ultrahigh-power densities (up to 70 kilowatts per rack) to meet the high-density power, suitable cooling infrastructure, and interconnectivity demands of AI workloads.

The resultant scale and quantum of data generated from the growth of knowledge-based industries in Tamil Nadu, with support from the state government, is expected to drive a demand surge for quality data centre infrastructure in the city. MAA10 was built to address diverse customer requirements, helping them navigate new technologies.

Sought-after hub

Rajan in his speech said Chennai’s rapid emergence as a highly sought-after hub for data centres within the Indian landscape. The convergence of entities such as Jio, Digital Realty, and Brookfield at this event is indeed a ‘commendable’ collaboration. As India undergoes a digital transformation, marked by the digitisation of the economy, substantial growth in exports, and

In Software as a Service (SaaS), Chennai stands prominently as the capital of SaaS in the country. “In light of these developments, I anticipate a significant upswing in the establishment and expansion of data centres to meet the demands of our increasingly digitised society,” he added.

Ideal campus

CB Velayuthan, CEO of Digital Connexion, said the 100 MW campus in Ambattur is ideal, given the availability of the necessary power supply, high number of submarine cable landing stations in the local area, and the state government’s aspirations to make Chennai the top data centre hub in India.

The facility seeks to employ renewable energy sources where possible, starting with harvesting solar power via rooftop solar panels on-site, deploying the renewable energy expertise of Brookfield, he later told newspersons.

The company plans to set up a new data centre by next year, he said without giving financial details and investment numbers