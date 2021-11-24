Flu vaccine demand takes off in India as Covid pandemic raises awareness

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
A Covid pandemic-spurred demand for flu vaccines in India has surged since a devastating second wave of Covid-19 brought the nation’s healthcare system to its knees earlier this year.
Vaccinations against influenza are not very common in India due to a lack of awareness, access and steep prices, and they are also not part of the Central government’s universal immunisation programme that includes polio, tuberculosis and Hepatitis B.
Still, more than 1,000 shots were administered at Manipal Hospital’s sites in Bengaluru between July and September, compared with about 3,000 for all of last year, according to the healthcare provider.
“Initially, everyone thought if you got flu vaccines, Covid-19 won’t affect you severely,” said Dr Ram Shankar Mishra, director of internal medicine at the Max Super Specialty Hospital, Saket, in New Delhi.
Mishra added demand has increased, even as Covid-19 vaccinations gather pace.
Apollo Hospitals and Fortis Healthcare are also witnessing higher demand for flu shots, including Abbott India’s imported vaccine, Influvac, the private hospital operators told Reuters.
Sales in its vaccine unit rose 42.3 per cent in the financial year ended March, largely due to the influenza prevention shot, Abbott India disclosed in its annual report.
Children who receive flu vaccine less likely to develop Covid-19 symptoms: Study
Delhi resident Deepak Kapoor, 40, said he got both his children, aged 10 years and aged 8 months, a flu vaccine.
“During the second wave, there was a lot of talk about flu vaccines, our paediatrician recommended this and I read a lot of literature about it online.”
Flu shot administration linked to significantly less likelihood of Covid-19 infection: Study
Some worried parents also asked if their elderly relatives needed to be given the flu vaccine, paediatricians said.
However, the price of these shots ranges between ₹1,500 and ₹2,000 making them inaccessible to a large chunk of India’s population. India’s per capita income was $1,900 in 2020, World Bank data showed.
The pandemic-fuelled uptick has triggered hopes that demand would stay strong.
“I will be happy to see if the market grows, and I think it should because in these two years, lot of people have become aware of the influenza vaccine,” said Dr Lalit Kant, former head of epidemiology and communicable diseases division at the Indian Council of Medical Research.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
Mutual funds did not capitalise on returns from APIs, research and diagnostics segments
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
An engrossing book on Kamala Harris’s political journey
Biji Kurien shows how MBAs can be successful at the top in a long and glittering career
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...