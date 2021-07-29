For civilian aircraft, ‘Viceroy’s Territory’ will stay

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
After 75 years of independence, there is one colonial legacy that continues to fly high over the Indian skies: civilian aircrafts registered in India continue to carry the prefix ‘VT’, standing for Viceroy’s Territory. The Central government is hesitant to change the registration as it is a complicated and expensive process for airlines.
One can find the codes ‘VT AAA’ or ‘VT ZZZ’ painted on the aircraft just like the registration number of a vehicle. There have been demands for a very long time to change the code as it is a vestige of colonial regime, but successive governments do not find it easy to do so.
“If we change the VT call sign then all documents have to be reissued, the aircraft will have to be repainted and cannot fly till all markings are changed. Aircraft will remain grounded during the whole process. It will also have a big financial implication on the airlines,” VK Singh, Minister of State for Civil Aviation, said in a written reply in Lok Sabha on Thursday.
He further informed that International Telecommunication Union (ITU) has allotted three series of call signs to India — ATA-AWZ, VTA-VWZ and 8TA-8YZ. As per the provisions of Annex 7 of the Chicago Convention India had the options to choose its call sign from above three series for Indian registered aircraft. The call sign ‘VT’ was assigned to India during International Radiotelegraph Convention of Washington signed at Washington on November 27, 1927. Like India, every country has one-or-two-character alphanumeric code for identity of aircraft. Like US has ‘N’, UK has ‘G’, UAE has ‘A6’, Singapore has ‘9V’ and so on. According to the World Factbook placed in the website of cia.gov, these codes indicate the nationality of civilian aircraft. Article 20 of the Convention on International Civil Aviation (Chicago Convention), signed in 1944, requires that all aircraft engaged in international air navigation bear appropriate nationality marks. The aircraft registration number consists of two parts: a prefix consisting of a one- or two-character alphanumeric code indicating nationality and a registration suffix of one to five characters for the specific aircraft. The prefix codes are based upon radio call-signs allocated by ITU to each country. Since 1947, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has been managing code standards and their allocation.
Earlier, colonies under the British rule had aircraft code starting with V as then British government has set that. However, later many countries such as Sri Lanka (4R) or even Nepal (9N).
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
EBITDA missed expectations, but performance is expected to improve going ahead
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
At one time the primary producers of the country’s vaccine requirements, the units are in terminal decline.
Vaasanthi’s latest biography pieces together Rajinikanth’s personal and political journey: From his beedi ...
Over 63 years after its release, an author traces down Parama Bhattaraka, the impish child actor in one of ...
Several Indians made their debut at the Olympics when they were in their teens — the youngest was just 11
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...