G20 has called for global efforts to improve food security and nutrition by promoting sustainable agriculture and food systems, which are resilient to crises including climate change and biodiversity loss.

To promote food security and nutrition programmes, the G20 countries have agreed to share best practices and experiences with each other. At the three-day G20 Agriculture Ministers Meeting, which concluded here on Saturday, a consensus was built around that fact that there was a need to help vulnerable countries, particularly Net Food Importing Developing Countries (NFIDCs).

“We recognise that the current crises are multi-dimensional and it requires a multi-layered approach combining coherent and effective short, medium and long-term responses,” G20 said in the ‘Outcome Document,’ which was prepared based on three days of deliberations.

“We note with concern the high prices, ongoing disruptions in global supply chains and excessive price volatility of food and fertilizers. Resilient, uninterrupted, and reliable supply chains are essential for stabilising the availability and affordability of food for all, especially for people in vulnerable situations,” the 22-page document said.

“We encourage initiatives to promote innovations in crop development, production and consumption patterns including climate-resilient, nutritious, locally adapted, indigenous and underutilised grains,” it said.

The document said developing countries needed support to enhance their capacity for sustainable food production, storage, marketing and loss reduction.

‘One Health’

Calling for an integrated and multi-sectoral ‘One Health’ approach to balance and optimise the health of people, animals, plants and ecosystems, it said the approach would help combat antimicrobial resistance (AMR) to reduce the risks from emerging, re-emerging and currently occurring zoonotic diseases with pandemic potential and other threats to global public health security.

The countries agreed to work on halting and reversing biodiversity loss in accordance with the Kunming Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.

Digitlisation

The document said digitalisation in agriculture supported by appropriate digital infrastructure has the potential to transform the sector and help governments.

Asking Russia to carry out the unconditional withdrawal from the territory of Ukraine, the G20 document said the security issues can have significant consequences for the global economy.