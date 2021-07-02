Govt launches 6 technology innovation platforms

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises on Friday launched six Technology Innovation Platforms that will focus on development of technologies for the globally competitive manufacturing in India.
These platforms have been developed by IIT-Madras, Central Manufacturing Technology Institute (CMTI), International Centre for Automotive Technology (iCAT), Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), BHEL and HMT in association with IISc, Bangalore.
These platforms will facilitate industry (including original equipment manufacturers, Tier-1 Tier-2 and Tier-3 companies and raw material manufacturers), start-ups, domain experts/ professionals, R&D institutions and academia (colleges & universities), to provide technology solutions, suggestions and expert opinions, on issues involving manufacturing technologies, the Ministry said in a statement.
Further, it will facilitate exchange of knowledge with respect to research and development and other technological aspects. Over 39,000 students, experts, institutes, industries and labs have already registered on these platforms.
Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Heavy Industries and Enterprises, said these platforms are the gift to the nation during the celebration of ‘AzadikaAmrutMahotsav-Celebration of 75 Years of Independence’ and will help in bringing all India’s technical resources and the concerned industry on to one platform to facilitate identification of technology problems faced by Indian industry and crowd source solutions for the same.
