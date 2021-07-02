National

Govt launches 6 technology innovation platforms

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on July 02, 2021

Union Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting and Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise, Prakash Javadekar, at the e-inauguration of the technology innovation platforms, in New Delhi.   -  PTI

These platforms will focus on manufacturing technologies

The Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises on Friday launched six Technology Innovation Platforms that will focus on development of technologies for the globally competitive manufacturing in India.

These platforms have been developed by IIT-Madras, Central Manufacturing Technology Institute (CMTI), International Centre for Automotive Technology (iCAT), Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), BHEL and HMT in association with IISc, Bangalore.

These platforms will facilitate industry (including original equipment manufacturers, Tier-1 Tier-2 and Tier-3 companies and raw material manufacturers), start-ups, domain experts/ professionals, R&D institutions and academia (colleges & universities), to provide technology solutions, suggestions and expert opinions, on issues involving manufacturing technologies, the Ministry said in a statement.

Further, it will facilitate exchange of knowledge with respect to research and development and other technological aspects. Over 39,000 students, experts, institutes, industries and labs have already registered on these platforms.

Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Heavy Industries and Enterprises, said these platforms are the gift to the nation during the celebration of ‘AzadikaAmrutMahotsav-Celebration of 75 Years of Independence’ and will help in bringing all India’s technical resources and the concerned industry on to one platform to facilitate identification of technology problems faced by Indian industry and crowd source solutions for the same.

Published on July 02, 2021

