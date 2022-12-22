Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) has signed two Ginger branded hotels in the industrial hub of Durgapur and Asansol in West Bengal. Both the hotels are fully fitted leases with Ginger Durgapur, a brownfield project while Ginger Asansol is a greenfield project.

The 55 keys Ginger Durgapur and the 80 keys Ginger Asansol are located on the Delhi-Kolkata highway, a short driving distance from Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport. Both hotels will house Qmin, the all-day diner serving local and global cuisines, a bar and fitness centre. They will also offer banqueting and meeting spaces, said a statement issued by the company.

With these additions, IHCL will have nine hotels across Taj, SeleQtions, Vivanta and Ginger brands in West Bengal, including four under development.

According to Suma Venkatesh, Executive Vice President - Real Estate & Development, IHCL said the two signings are in line with the company’s strategy of strengthening its presence in the State. Ginger with its lean luxe offering will cater to the needs of this emerging market. The company has partnered with The Citi Residenci Group of Hotels.

“With IHCL’s legacy of being industry leaders we are delighted to bring two Ginger hotels to West Bengal’s leading cities. This partnership is the beginning and we are working closely to collaborate on future projects across multiple cities and districts in the state,” Kabi Datta, Managing Director, The Citi Residenci Group of Hotels said.

Durgapur and Asansol are twin cities in the state of West Bengal. Durgapur is known as the Steel Capital of East India while Asansol is famous for its expansive coal mines. They are an important part of the mining and industrial belts in the region.