During these hard times of elections, which will be held in the heat of summer, the INDI Alliance is a good source of entertainment, says Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitaraman.

Speaking at a function organised by Chanakya TV, a private YouTube channel of journalist, Rangaraj Pandey, Sitaraman said that the opposition has the singular agenda of ‘removing Modi’s. Instead, they could come up with a constructive narrative, telling people what they intend to do to make India a superpower.

The function was held to occasionalise Chanakya TV completing five years.

Developed country

“Whom we vote into power this time will determine whether India will become a developed country or not,” she said, observing that those who were undertaking NYAY yatra never explained what injustice had been done to anybody.

Turning to Tamil Nadu, she said it was “cowardice” not to express outrage against statements equating Sanathana dharma with dengue and malaria.

She exhorted the audience to “get into the field and work” to make sure that “those who plunder our temples and avow to destroy our religion are never voted back to power”.

Sharing the stage with the finance minister were two partners of the BJP alliance, G K Vasan of Tamil Maanila Congress and TTV Dhinakaran of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam.

Dhinakaran said it was “false propaganda” that the BJP was anti-muslims, adding that he never found any evidence being as such.

Earlier, Rangaraj Pandey said that the opposition parties wanted to “remove Modi” but had no reply when asked why Modi should be removed.