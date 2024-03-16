Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has termed the arrest of BRS leader K Kavitha by the ED as a “cheap political tactic”.

Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad on Saturday, the CM said, without mincing words, that “This is clearly done for political gains... Usually, ED comes, and then Modi comes. Yesterday, both of them came at the same time. This is cheap political tactics.”

While criticizing the previous regime, Reddy said that Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao (known as KCR) had plunged the state into debt.

“We are moving forward by unravelling the riddles of the previous regime one by one,” he said, adding that his government will responsibly address the unresolved issues. The new Government is moving forward by overcoming all hurdles created by the previous government, he said.

Talking about his government’s performance he said it gives immense satisfaction for successfully completing 100 days in office. He said his government will implement the six guarantee schemes announced more effectively.

He said that his government is seeking advise from civil organizations on government decisions. Everyone is being involved in the functioning of the government, he added.

He said that he has been meeting the Prime Minister and Union Ministers to get the Telangana’s due share and rights. There was ongoing consultations with the centre to release the pending funds to the state, he added.

Putting to rest any speculations, he said that his government will maintain cordial relations with the union government and the neighbouring states.