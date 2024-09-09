The Health Ministry has confirmed one case of monkeypox (Mpox). On Monday, the Ministry stated that this is an isolated case “and is not a part of the current health emergency”. The current health emergency, reported by the WHO relates to clade 1 of Mpox.

The Ministry in a statement, said the individual had recently travelled from a country experiencing active Mpox transmission and is “currently isolated in a designated tertiary care facility.”

Health measures

In a separate letter to various State governments, the Centre has recommended the screening and testing of all suspected Mpox patients; the isolation of confirmed cases; and contact tracing to “prevent and/or minimise the risk of any case or death” due to the disease.

States and union territories have been instructed to identify hospitals, prepare isolation facilities and stand ready to receive suspected and confirmed cases, which will require increased resources.

“Review of public health preparedness particularly at health facility level at the State and Districts by senior officials,” has also been suggested by the Centre.

In its letter to the State governments, the Union Health Secretary, Apurva Chandra, noted that the WHO has assessed the risk of spreading of current outbreak beyond Africa “as moderate”. The disease surveillance network under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme continues to monitor for any clustering of cases.

“Health units at Points of Entry (airports) have been instructed to strengthen health screening of incoming travellers to detect any suspect case,” it said adding that the laboratory network under the Indian Council of Medical Research has also been strengthened to test samples from any suspect cases.

Further considering the disease epidemiology, the State AIDS Control societies are requested to be kept on alert to pick up on suspect cases and improve community awareness on the issue to promote timely reporting of cases.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit