India reports 90% jump in daily Covid count with 2,183 fresh cases

India on Monday reported a near 90 per cent jump in Covid cases on a 24-hour basis. According to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 2,183 fresh Covid cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, as against 1,150 reported on Sunday.

Covid-19 death count rose to 214 after including a backlog of 62 death cases from Kerala.

The daily positivity rate, an indicator of the spread of the infection in the population, has increased from 0.31 per cent on Sunday to 0.83 per cent.