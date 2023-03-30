The Ministry of Defence on Thursday signed a contract with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for procuring 13 indigenously designed and developed Gun Fire Control Systems for Indian Navy warships at a cost of ₹1,700 crore.

According to the ministry, the upgraded 13 Lynx-U2 Fire Control Systems is capable of accurately tracking and engaging targets amidst sea clutter as well as air and surface targets.

“The 4th generation completely indigenous systems will be installed on New Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels to be built indigenously at Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers and Goa Shipyard Limited. This move will generate an employment of two lakh man-days over a period of four years and encourage active participation of various Indian industries, including MSMEs, thus significantly contributing to the government’s efforts to achieve ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in defence,” the ministry pointed out in a statement.

In January 2021, the Navy had procured 10 Lynx-U2 Fire Control Systems from BEL worth ₹1,355 crore. The air defence system has long-, medium- and short-range guns to engage targets from warships. The system has a radar that locates targets and a fire control tracker and weapons channel. The Navy has been using it for about two decades now.