Indian peacekeepers foil armed attack against Congo army

The United Nation's Indian peacekeepers repulsed an attack on the Congo army by a rebel armed group in the eastern region of the central African country. The Indian army troop's success in the face-off comes less than a month after a UN peacekeeping mission helicopter was shot down by a group of rebel fighters who are known by their acronym 'M23'.

"On May 22, an inimical armed group launched unprovoked fire and attack on FARDC (Congolese Army) and United Nations Mission in Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO) positions. The Indian Army and other nationality troops under the UN flag repulsed the attackers through swift and concerted firepower enabled actions in support of the FARDC," said Indian Army officials.

Protecting local population

The Indian Army contingents, commented officials, continue to maintain a strong deterrent position to deter any further hostile action towards strategic towns and roads, as well as to protect the local population of the Congo. According to the UN, in the first three months of 2022, nearly 2,300 civilian deaths were recorded in the country’s eastern provinces.

Since 1950, the Indian Army has been contributing personnel to other countries for peacekeeping under the UN banner. Of the total 5,404 Indian peacekeepers, 1910 are deployed in Congo under MONUSCO from 2010 to operationalise Security Council resolution 1925 which reflected the new phase reached in the African country.

Replying to a query in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for defence Ajay Bhat said on February 22, this year that 159 Indian Army personnel have laid down their lives while serving with UN Missions.