The Indian Research Space Organisation (ISRO), on Friday, achieved success with the Pushpak Reusable Landing Vehicle (RLV) LEX 02 experiment in Chitradurga, Karnataka.

This was the second mission showcasing autonomous landing after release from a helicopter. Pushpak, lifted by an Indian Air Force Chinook, autonomously adjusted and landed accurately from 4.5 km altitude.

This simulated high-speed landing scenarios, validating critical technologies for space missions, showcasing ISRO’s indigenous capabilities.

ISRO Chairman S Somanath and VSSC Director S Unnikrishnan Nair praised its execution and advancements in terminal phase maneuvering, highlighting the potential for future orbital re-entry missions.