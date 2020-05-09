Karnataka AAR ruling: While head tonsuring attracts GST, temple prasadam out of its ambit

Covid crisis breathes life into local production of ventilators
There was a time when a ventilator made in India was not considered a ventilator, says Ashok Patel, Managing ...
Authority for Advance Rulings (AAR) of Karnataka in its recent ruling mentioned that services for fees collection for tonsuring the heads of devotees, vahana pooja or even for entry of vehicle will attract Goods & Services Tax (GST),
An important part of ruling says that Prasadam, sold by temple administration, will not attract GST. However, other articles such as cloth bags by the administration will attract GST. Any ruling by AAR is binding in applicant and jurisdictional tax authority. Appeal can be made in Appellate Authorities for Advance Ruling (AAAR) and after that in the High Court. Ruling by AAR has persuasive value in similar matter and many a time such ruling compels the Tax Administration to amend law or rules.
In this particular matter, brought before AAR-Karnataka, the applicant Sri Malai Mahadeshwara Swamy Kshethra Development Authority, posed a dozen questions for ruling on taxability. These questions, on the nature of activity done by the applicant into various categories such as seva services which are in the form of worship and darshan of the diety for which charges are collected from the devotees,sale of prasadam, rental services of commercial premises, leasing of the right to deliver services for consideration, rental services of accommodation, leasing services of commercial premises and services for providing access to the premises for vehicles
Earlier, various activities used to be managed by the temple staff themselves. Since the applicant want to transfer rights to collect fees for various activities, issue of taxability and if yes then at what rates need to be answered.
After hearing, AAR ruled that the auctioning for collection of vehicle entry fees, auctioning of service of tonsuring the heads of devotees, auctioning of right to collect service charges and auctioning of the right to collect charges for vahana pooja are supply of services and hence are liable to GST at the rate of 18 per cent. The sales of prasadam by the applicant, is exempt from tax but if goods other than prasadam are sold, they would be liable to tax at appropriate rates applicable to those goods
Renting of commercial shops’ services are exempt if the rental value is less than ₹10,000.00 per month per shop and if the rent per shop is more than ₹10,000₹per month, the same would be liable to tax at 18 per cent under GST. Providing services of accommodation to pilgrims where the charges are less than ₹1000 per day per room will not attract GST. Collection of seva charges and collection of special darshan charges are exempt from GST as they are not covered under supply
Renting out Kalyanamandapams is exempt from GST if the rental is less than ₹10,000 per day. As, collection of entry fees providing access to the temple is liable to tax at 18 per cent, hence future tendering of the right to collect charges and provide services is liable to tax at 18 per cent under GST
Harpreet Singh, Partner with KPMG termed this ruling as omnibus case law which provides threadbare comments upon taxability and exemption of various services supplied at temples. “Such case laws remind us to not throw caution to the wind by presuming all supplies at religious places, educational institutions, NGOs and alike to be exempt under GST,” he said.
There was a time when a ventilator made in India was not considered a ventilator, says Ashok Patel, Managing ...
Rohit ShelatkarVice-President at Vitabiotics, Meyer Organics1. Being something of an early bird, I enjoy ...
The world is facing a pandemic of COVID-19, for which there is no effective therapy. And any new therapy can ...
The United States Food and Drug Administration said it was acting against companies and individuals exploiting ...
Stock vaults to near all-time high; valuation spikes, too
Always try to pay the full dues to avoid high interest charges
Dollar revenues in March quarter were flat sequentially, led by sluggishness in new products business
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Hindustan Zinc at current levels. The stock has been ...
His own party did not give him more than a few weeks, while the Opposition licked its chops in anticipation of ...
At the heart of the island nation’s battle with Covid-19 are its questionable labour policies
A Delhi resident sulks after being penalised for doing her patriotic duty of helping the economy
Hit by lockdown but aided by technology, fruit growers in Bengaluru reach out to city residents in apartment ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...