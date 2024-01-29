The Karnataka government envisions to make the state a global innovation leader in Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality (AVGC-XR) technologies, create a robust talent pool by transforming the State into a center of excellence for AVGC-related skills, generate 30,000 new high-quality jobs in the sector by 2028, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

He was speaking at the 5th Edition of Bengaluru GAFX 2024. The state aims for exports to constitute at least 80 per cent of the sector’s total revenue. “Our state, a trailblazer in technology, is proud to lead the nation’s Media & Entertainment sector, contributing 20 per cent to the industry. With over 15,000 professionals and 300 specialized studios, GAFX celebrates Karnataka’s role as a global AVGC hub,” the Chief Minister noted.

The Karnataka government released the draft AVGC-XR policy, in November 2023, aimed at fostering development in each individual sector and growing the State’s economy. Recognizing the global and national surge in these industries, the policy aims to leverage Karnataka’s existing strengths in IT and BPM to establish the state as a global leader in AVGC-XR.

“With a focus on generating 30,000 jobs by 2028, targeting 80 per cent revenue from exports, the policy rests on six strategic pillars — emphasizing skill development, infrastructure, start-up empowerment, global market access, incentives, and a ‘Mobile First’ approach,” Siddaramaiah said.

Back in 2012, Karnataka was the first state to launch an AVGC Policy, which addresses the domestic and global need, as well as educational institutions dedicated to animation, visual effects, and gaming. These educational establishments constitute the lion’s share of India’s 139 institutes across these specialized fields. The state also has Digital Art Centres in 27 Fine Arts colleges catering to 600 students and one AVGC-XR Finishing School.

The Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru is a one-of-its-kind and the country’s first state-of-the-art facility houses a highly equipped AVGC post-production lab, providing the industry with resources for hands-on education and to generate high quality content. The center also has a finishing school to train & provide highly skilled creative technologists and technicians to AVGC companies in Karnataka, thus facilitating employment opportunities, the Chief Minister noted.