The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation multiple development projects worth more than ₹6,800 crore in Sangareddy, Telangana on Tuesday. These projects encompass key sectors like road, rail, petroleum, aviation, and natural gas.

Addressing the gathering on his second day in the State, he recalled laying the foundation stones and dedicating multiple development projects to the nation worth about ₹56,000 crore from Adilabad on Monday in the sectors of energy, climate, and infrastructure. PM Modi said today development projects worth about ₹7,000 crore are being unveiled and foundation stones are being laid, which include sectors of highways, railways, airways, and petroleum.

“I believe in the mantra of rashtra vikas through vikas of the States”, the Prime Minister said, highlighting the government’s working ideology.

The Prime Minister called the inauguration of the Civil Aviation Research Organization (CARO) centre in Hyderabad at Begumpet Airport a first of its kind, which will give new recognition to Telangana in the field. This will give a research and development platform to the aviation start-ups in the country, the Prime Minister added.

PM Modi said the Kandi to Ramsanpalle section of NH-161 and the Miryalaguda to Kodad section of NH-167 will improve transport facilities between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The Prime Minister said, “Telangana is known as the gateway to South India” and highlighted the government’s efforts to improve rail connectivity and services in the State with the electrification and doubling of rail lines taking place at a fast pace.

PM Modi mentioned the doubling and electrification of Sanathnagar - Moula Ali route along with six new station buildings.

MMTS Train Service from Ghatkesar - Lingampalli via Moula Ali - Sanathnagar will ensure that many areas of the Hyderabad and Secunderabad region are now connected, making it convenient for passengers.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the Indian Oil Paradip-Hyderabad Product Pipeline, which will carry petroleum products in a cheaper and environmentally sustainable way, the Prime Minister said.

