The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its first list of 189 candidates for the Karnataka Assembly elections on May 10.

The party has dropped nine sitting MLA’s including a former Chief Minister and Deputy CM. Current CM Basavaraj Bommai will contest from his home turf Shiggaon.

Sitting minister V Somanna will be taking on Congress CM candidate Siddaramaiah in Varuna consistency. Revenue minister

R Ashoka will contest two seats - Padmanabha Nagar and against KPCC President DK Shivakumar from Kanakapura. Former CM B.S. Yediurappa’s son Vijayendra gets ticket from Shikaripura.

The first list has 30 Schedule Caste candidates, 16 Scheduled Tribe candidates, 32 Other Backward Classes(OBC) candidates. Out of the total 189 candidates, 52 are fresh faces this time.