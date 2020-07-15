Kerala bank employees alarmed over spurt in Covid cases

The rising number of Covid cases in Kerala has prompted United Forum of Bank Unions to appeal to the Chief Minister to restrict the entry of customers in bank branches.

CD Josson, general secretary of UFBU, cited an instance where the primary contact of a Covid patient happens to be a bank employee. If that be the case, UFBU apprehends that bank branches may become carriers of the virus super spread, knowingly or unknowingly.

The Union urged the Chief Minister to reduce the exposure of customers to branches by creating awareness to them. The entry to the branches should be restricted through some measures by mapping the last number of account numbers with days in a week. The banks should function with reduced banking hours with 50 per cent staff strength and should be closed on all Saturdays, he said.

The bank managements should be directed not to insist employees residing in containment zones to work in a branch/office outside containment zone.

According to Josson, the instructions from the State Government and various advisories by State Level Bankers Committee warrant stringent security measures to be observed in bank branches. In many of the branches, safety measures are getting toppled with customers thronging the branches even for enquiry purposes relating to the balance in their accounts. Social distancing, both outside and inside the bank premises, are under severe strain.