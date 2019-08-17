KSPCB takes steps towards PoP-free Ganesha festival

With the ban on Plaster of Paris (PoP) Ganesha idols in Karnataka, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) resolved to make Plaster of Paris free Ganesha festivals in the state.

Dr K Sudhakar, Chairman of KSPCB, said, "The Ganesha Chaturthi gaining prominence in the state and we (Board) have taken many measures to popularise the use of eco-friendly Ganesha idols. It is an increased concern for us as Plaster of Paris idols which are cheaper but is harmful to nature. To keep a check on Plaster of Paris idols, we are creating awareness on popularising eco-friendly Ganesha idols, a discussion with police department, income tax department and BBMP (Bengaluru’s civic body) was held,” he added.

“Using PoP idols has an adverse effect on oxygen levels. The amount of lead used in the preparation of PoP idol affects hearts and kidney. Water bodies get severely affected by the non-biodegradable PoP idols as they do not dissolve easily and cause decrease in the depth of water,” said Dr Sudhakar.

“As they have proven to be toxic to both nature and human beings, we in the Board have decided to curb the sale and use PoP idols in the state,” he added.

The licenses, to display Ganesha idols, will be given by Bescom, BBMP, police department, fire and emergency services on confirmation that an eco-friendly Ganesha idol is being used for the festivities.

Letters have been issued to the CEOs of gram panchayats, town panchayats and commissioners of city corporations to strictly adhere to the rules of banning PoP idols.

Ganesha idols will be immersed at 32 designated ponds and 100 mobile vans, the chairman said. If necessary, the number of mobile vans will be increased.

According to Dr Sudhakar, the board has opted for mobile immersions and awareness creation. About 10 special vehicles will be operated across the city to disseminate information about the importance of celebrating Ganesha Chaturthi, the history and culture.